ABC's "The Rookie" has brought back one of its most controversial characters in Season 8, with pathological liar Seth Ridley returning in Episode 3 as creator Alexi Hawley confirms plans for a significant redemption arc throughout the season.

Seth Ridley, played by Patrick Keleher, reappeared in the January 20 episode titled "The Red Place" after his dramatic exit in Season 7, when he lost his lower left leg to amputation following a shootout where he saved Officer John Nolan's life.

The character had been fired earlier in Season 7 for repeatedly lying to colleagues, including fabricating a cancer diagnosis, but returned to the force after winning a wrongful termination lawsuit.

In his Season 8 return, Seth appears bitter and depressed, having given up on physical therapy and living in a messy apartment, according to People. Fellow rookie Miles Penn visits him for a wellness check, leading to an initially tense confrontation where Seth plays the victim before eventually asking for help. Miles agrees to assist only if Seth commits to "radical honesty," marking the beginning of what Hawley describes as a difficult path toward redemption.

"Can you redeem a character who really has not just fucked up, but really crossed the lines? That was what was interesting to me," Hawley told Deadline. "And then to not have it be easy, it's not as easy as just calling people and apologizing, and you get forgiven, and everything's good."

The creator emphasized that Seth's journey will be complicated and ongoing. "Seth still has a lot of maturing to do, and he needs to understand, ultimately, that some trauma that you've inflicted on other people you'll never be forgiven for, and you have to figure out how to walk that path," Hawley explained.

Hawley confirmed that viewers will see Seth "several more times this season, at the very least," indicating the character's redemption arc will continue throughout Season 8's 18-episode run, Collider reported. The character's return addresses criticism that his Season 7 exit felt incomplete after just one heroic action failed to redeem years of compulsive lying.

The decision to bring Seth back stems from Hawley's interest in exploring whether true redemption is possible for someone who has repeatedly violated trust and caused harm to others. The storyline also allows the show to address what the creator describes as a prevalent "victim mentality" where people blame circumstances rather than taking responsibility for their actions.​

Seth's amputation technically doesn't prevent him from returning to active duty if he can meet physical requirements, though Hawley notes "it's the other elements that complicate matters". The character's relationship with his former fiancée Tamara, ended after he finally confessed to bribing his doctor to fake a cancer relapse.

"The Rookie" Season 8 premiered January 6, 2026, on ABC and airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. before moving to Mondays at 10 p.m. starting January 27. The season runs continuously through spring 2026 without major breaks, as per ScreenRant.