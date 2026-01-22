Chris Pratt is not losing sleep over artificial intelligence taking over Hollywood roles.

Speaking at the New York premiere of "Mercy" on Jan. 20, the actor made it clear he does not believe AI performers will replace real actors anytime soon—and he had sharp words for one digital figure in particular, Tilly Norwood.

"I don't feel like someone's going to replace me that's AI," Pratt, 46, told Variety.

Addressing the recent buzz around AI actors, he added, "I heard this Tilly Norwood thing. I think that's all bulls--t. I've never seen her in a movie. I don't know who this b---h is." He ended his point simply: "It's all fake until it's something."

Tilly Norwood is a fully AI-generated "actress" created by Dutch writer and comedian Eline Van der Velden.

The digital character drew attention after being introduced at the Zurich Film Festival, where she was presented as a performer hoping to land real talent agency representation.

The announcement quickly caused backlash in Hollywood, with many industry workers raising concerns about jobs and creative ownership.

Chris Pratt Supports AI Tools, Not AI Actors

According to ENews, Pratt's comments landed in the middle of that growing debate. While he clearly pushed back on the idea of AI actors replacing humans, he said he understands why the technology is gaining attention.

"I think it's an amazing tool and in the right hands could really help people to tell stories," he explained. "It's inevitably going to disrupt the industry."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star compared the rise of AI to other major changes industries have faced before.

"We're in the midst of an intellectual revolution," he said, adding that filmmaking will keep moving forward.

According to Pratt, talented directors and writers will continue to make strong movies, and they may use AI if it helps lower costs or speed up production.

Still, Pratt drew a firm line between tools and talent. He stressed that technology cannot replace the emotional core of art.

"I don't think you're going to replace the human soul of a director or a writer or an actor or a singer," he said. He explained that real art comes from "human yearning and suffering and vision."

Pratt, a father of four, also made it clear he does not support AI being used to put people out of work.