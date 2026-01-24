Willow Smith stole the spotlight online after her family's new photos from Paris had fans doing a double take—some even said they barely recognized her. The Smiths were in Paris to support Jaden, who just hit a big milestone in fashion, but honestly, all eyes landed on Willow once those pictures hit the internet.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and their daughter Willow traveled to Paris to celebrate Jaden's first fall-winter showcase as Christian Louboutin's creative director. While the trip was intended to spotlight Jaden's achievement, attention quickly shifted to Willow after fans took a closer look at the photos.

Jada Pinkett Smith posted nine images to her Instagram account on Jan. 22, including two that showed her standing alongside Will and Willow in a hallway. All three were dressed in coordinated black outfits, but observers quickly focused on Willow's appearance.

Fans reacting to the images shared their thoughts in the comment section. One commenter wrote, "Willow looks so breathtaking don't even know who she was," while another added that "Willow's face card" never declines. A third fan praised her presence by saying, "Willow said hol up let me ....." Another admirer commented, "Y'all really made some beautiful kids cause excuse me Ms. Willow?!!"

The remaining images in Jada's carousel featured a solo photo of her in a black fur coat, leather pants and a black top, followed by additional shots from the event and candid moments with Jaden. In the caption, Jada wrote, "Christian Louboutin x Jaden Smith."

Jaden was appointed creative director of the French luxury brand in September and relocated to Paris to work on his first collection. According to Atlanta Black Star, the fall-winter line explores the history of working men, including stonemasons, scribes and doctors.

Per People, beyond the fashion showcase, the appearance also generated buzz because it marked a rare public moment for Will and Jada together. The couple had not been seen frequently in public following Jada's 2023 revelation that they had been separated since 2016.

Their relationship has faced repeated public scrutiny over the years, including Jada's past comments about an "entanglement" and her admission that she never initially wanted to marry.

Speculation about a possible divorce intensified in 2024 when reports surfaced that the couple was selling multiple properties. However, video clips from the Paris event showed Jada holding Will's arm as they walked together, a united front.

Will and Jada have been married since 1997. In addition to Willow and Jaden, Will also shares an older son, Trey Smith, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.