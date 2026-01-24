Rochelle DeAnna McLean, the estranged wife of Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery for a rare and serious colon condition.

Rochelle shared the health update directly with fans, saying the past week has been overwhelming but eye-opening.

On Friday, Jan. 23, Rochelle posted a photo from a hospital bed on Instagram, giving a thumbs up while explaining that she had been hospitalized after sudden abdominal pain.

"It's been one hell of [a] week over here," she wrote, letting her nearly 100,000 followers know she was on the mend.

According to People, Rochelle said she went to the emergency room earlier in the week after waking up with severe pain and swelling in her abdomen.

At first, she believed the issue might be her appendix. Doctors instead discovered a condition called cecal volvulus, which happens when part of the colon twists and becomes blocked.

"I basically went straight into surgery after that to have the compromised part of my colon removed and the healthy sections sewn back together again," Rochelle explained.

She added that it was "truly something I'd never even heard of happening," highlighting how unexpected the diagnosis was.

Rochelle McLean Urges Fans to Act Fast

Cecal volvulus is rare but dangerous if not treated quickly. Rochelle stressed that acting fast made a big difference in her outcome.

"Had this gone on longer and untreated, the outcome could have been very different," she shared.

She also encouraged others to pay attention to warning signs, telling followers to "listen to your body when something doesn't feel right."

As she recovers, Rochelle expressed gratitude to the medical team who cared for her, calling the doctors, surgeons, and nurses her "heroes." She also said she hoped to return home soon.

The health scare comes nearly two years after Rochelle and AJ McLean announced their breakup, ENews reported.

The couple, who married in 2011, confirmed in January 2024 that they had separated but have not filed for divorce. They share two children, Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 7, and continue to co-parent closely.

Despite their split, AJ has recently shared that their relationship has improved. In a past interview, he said, "We are the best of friends, and honestly, we're in the best place I think we've ever been." He has also made it clear that reconciliation is still a possibility.