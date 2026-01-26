Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were absent from the 2026 Oscar nominations despite starring in the "Wicked: For Good" follow-up, and insiders suggest their highly publicized red carpet antics may have played a role.

Grande, 32, took on the supporting role of Glinda, while Erivo, 39, portrayed Elphaba. According to an anonymous Oscar voter speaking with News Nation, the performers' press tour behavior reportedly made some voters uncomfortable.

"The movie wasn't that great. The two have amazing on-screen chemistry but spent most of the movie apart," the voter said. They added that the pair's promotional appearances "creeped a lot of people out and in their rush to feel authentic, came off as cosplaying."

Much of the attention on Grande and Erivo centered on their affectionate interactions and quirky moments during the 2024 press tour.

One highlight included the Positions singer clasping the Harriet star's index finger during an interview with Tracy E. Gilchrist for Out Magazine. Grande described Erivo's aura as "yellow, like sunshine," adding, "I think there's also purple."

Erivo responded, "I see, like a ciel blue, you know? Like aqua. And like, sunset-orange."

While the gestures were intended as supportive, some observers on social media mocked the display.

In November, a fan ambushed Grande at the Singapore premiere, prompting Erivo to intervene and act as her protector.

The man was later identified as Johnson Wen (@PyjamaMann on Instagram). In addition, the actresses faced scrutiny for noticeable weight changes, which some fans raised concerns about during the press tour.

Another anonymous voter elaborated to News Nation, "The movie wasn't that good and [Erivo and Grande] sucked the air out of any red carpet they were on — and no one wanted to go through that again. Think of it this way: We were protecting Ariana from her anxiety — and Cynthia from having to intervene. Again."

Golden Globe Recognition vs. Oscar Snubs

Despite missing out on the Academy Awards, Grande was nominated at the 2026 Golden Globes, though she did not win.

Industry insiders note that while the film's quality and marketing could have affected voters, the pair's visible chemistry and emotional press moments were unforgettable to audiences.

During a sit-down with Gilchrist, Erivo learned fans online were discussing the power of "Defying Gravity," the stirring ballad her character sings in Wicked. "I didn't know that was happening. That's really powerful. That's what I wanted," she said, visibly moved. Grande, also emotional, reached over to grasp Erivo's pointer finger in a supportive gesture.