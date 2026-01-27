Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz may be onto a big thing just like what Prince Harry did with a big seven-figure book deal sharing their side of the feud between Brooklyn and his famous parents David and Victoria Beckham.

The matter escalated publicly when Brooklyn, 26, posted a statement last week saying he does not want to reconcile with his parents and alleging that his parents had meddled in his relationship with Peltz, 31.

He described feeling "controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else" and said that, since marrying Nicola, he has found "peace and relief" from his long-standing anxiety.

According to The Sun, Penguin Random House, the publisher behind Prince Harry's Spare, is reportedly in talks with Brooklyn and Nicola to release a tell-all memoir.

An insider told the outlet, "Everyone is clamoring to get their hands on this. These firms don't have any loyalty to Victoria and David Beckham, and are happy to pay for Brooklyn to get everything off his chest, especially given his willingness to permanently cut all ties with his parents."

The source added that Brooklyn could easily fill a "300-page book" with his perspective, and the couple also might follow Harry and Meghan Markle's lead with a televised interview in the style of Oprah Winfrey.

Brooklyn's Wedding Claims Spark Backlash

Among the public accusations of Brooklyn was that his mother, 51-year-old Victoria Beckham, allegedly took over his first dance at his wedding to Nicola. From his point of view, she "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," making him feel humiliated.

His statement recalled multiple instances of the family interfering, including trying to pressure him to sign away the rights to his name before the wedding, which would have had an impact on him, Nicola, and any future children.

Fat Tony, the couple's wedding DJ, later clarified the incident during an appearance on "This Morning."

He explained that Marc Anthony had called Victoria to the stage, instructing Brooklyn to "place your hands on your mother's hips." Tony said, per Page Six, "There was no slut-dropping, there was no PVC cat suits, no Spice Girl action! The word 'inappropriate,' why I said it was, was the timing."

He confirmed that Nicola left the dancing venue "crying her eyes out, " and the first dance was meant to be a romantic moment for the newlyweds.

Brooklyn's entire statement also claimed his parents with meddling in their relationship long before the wedding, including stopping the making of Nicolas dress and trying to control his social media and public image.

He wrote, "We wanted peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

Victoria Beckham's Quiet Strategy Amid Feud

While the feud has dominated headlines, insiders told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice that Victoria is quietly enjoying the attention. "Victoria would never admit it," one source said. "But she's absolutely thriving on the attention. She's a brand — and controversy keeps the brand alive."

Fashion-industry insiders noted that Victoria understands the power of silence.

"Silence creates mystery, and mystery creates relevance. Every headline keeps her name trending — and she's very aware of that," one explained. Friends also say she has turned personal turbulence into public currency before, surviving far worse scrutiny in the past.

"She sees Brooklyn as emotional and reactive," another source told Shuter, adding that Victoria is "playing the long game." David Beckham, meanwhile, is reportedly "deeply distressed" by the rift, leaving Victoria to manage the public optics of the situation.