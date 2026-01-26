Although Victoria and David Beckham had already appeared in public since the message against them posted by their eldest son Brooklyn on Instagram, their strongest response came when they walked the runway in Paris with their younger children (including their girlfriends) while paparazzi provocatively shouted at them: "And Brooklyn?"

The family is in the French capital to participate in Paris Fashion Week, where Victoria received the coveted honor of Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. Romeo had already been part of the modeling team for the highly anticipated show by Latin designer Willy Chavarria over the weekend. However, Monday, January 26th, marked the triumphant arrival of David and Victoria Beckham, at their first event together since their eldest son's devastating messages about the family's rift following the alleged abuse of his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Although the Beckhams present in Paris—the parents and Romeo, Cruz, and Harper—didn't say a word, the presence of their girlfriends seemed to send a clear message: the problem isn't the daughters-in-law, it's you, Nicola. As they left the hotel, the parade unfolded in this order: first David and Victoria with Harper, then Cruz with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, and finally Romeo with Kim Turnball, who, incidentally, was also Beckham's girlfriend.

beckham family in paris pic.twitter.com/36qMdkeeWv — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) January 26, 2026

victoria, david, harper, cruz, jackie apostel, kim turnball and romeo beckham in paris pic.twitter.com/rN2ibpdTBd — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) January 26, 2026

The highly public appearance was a masterstroke in the public relations war being waged by this media-savvy family. Yes, it is a war.

After Brooklyn's Instagram post last week, in which he accused his mother of inappropriate dancing at the wedding, David appeared at the prestigious Davos World Economic Forum speaking about how "boys make mistakes" in the context of social media. Victoria's music returned to number one in the UK, Cruz announced a tour, and Romeo stepped up his modeling career.

In fact, amid rumors of at least one Spice Girls concert, Victoria met with the group members over the weekend (Mel B. was absent) and they posed for a photo that has already gone viral. It seems to say, things aren't just going well here, they're going great.

Brooklyn and Nicola, meanwhile, were photographed walking alone on a beach in California, where they live, under the message "more in love than ever".

#BrooklynBeckham and #NicolaPeltz called Backgrid snd invited them for a walk on the beach. After Markle-ing the Beckham family they must’ve decided to keep following the #HarryandMeghan playbook for some Prove It Pictures. “See how happy and unbothered we are? We are SO in love!… pic.twitter.com/RNH6m8h1dr — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) January 23, 2026

On social media, as seems to be the case with almost everything that happens in the world, opinions are divided about who the villains are in this family crisis, which serves as a mirror to what happens in many families around the world: daughters-in-law and mothers-in-law who can't stand each other. In this case, the big difference is that millions of dollars are involved.

The public will most likely never find out what happened to spark this war, but for now there is no doubt that the dispute helps to distract, and that is already appreciated.