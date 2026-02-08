Bianca Censori has spoken out for the first time about the viral Venice boat incident involving her and husband Kanye West, saying nothing sexual happened despite widespread public belief.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old addressed the August 2023 moment that quickly spread online and left her feeling deeply embarrassed.

Photos taken by paparazzi showed Censori and West riding a water taxi in Venice, Italy. The images appeared to show Censori engaging in a sexual act while West sat with his pants down.

The photos and video circulated fast, leading to public outrage and intense online speculation.

Censori said she understood how the images looked to people watching from the outside. However, she strongly denied the claims.

According to PageSix, she explained that she was simply kneeling on a stool and resting her head on West's lap as he sat on the back of the boat.

She added that her aunt was also on board at the time, saying she would never behave that way in front of her.

"Yes," Censori said when asked if she knew what people thought happened. She then made it clear that the rumors were not true.

"It was the first time I was really embarrassed," she said, adding that her feelings were especially tied to thinking about her father.

Venice Boat Firm Cuts Ties With Kanye West

The incident became even more controversial because West's exposed backside was visible in several photos.

While Censori denied anything sexual occurred, the damage was already done. The moment went viral worldwide and brought unwanted attention to her personal life.

After the incident, the couple was banned for life by Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the boat company that rented them the water taxi, Complex reported.

In a statement released in September 2023, the company said the driver did not witness any inappropriate behavior.

The company also noted that a third person on board blocked the driver's view of the back of the boat.

Even so, the company said it wanted no association with the situation and barred the couple from using its services again.

At the time, reports also claimed local police reviewed the incident as a possible case of public indecency after receiving complaints. It remains unclear whether any formal punishment was ever issued.

Censori said the experience taught her a hard lesson about life in the public eye. She explained that images of her are shared and judged without her control.

Over time, she said, she has learned to care less about public opinion as she continues to grow and understand herself better.