Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are no more as a married couple after nearly 20 years.

This week the divorce was finalized and among other things, the couple's parenting arrangements and a monetary settlement were decided.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, the former couple will have joint custody of their children: two girls, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and their son Hayes.

Warren, 46, will get $3 million, divided into two non-taxable installments of $1.5 million each.

The exes also own a Beverly Hills home worth $10 million. Neither Alba nor Warren is going to pay spousal support.

Alba submitted divorce papers in February 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. Both Alba and Warren indicated December 27, 2024, as their date of separation.

TMZ's sources said that without a prenuptial agreement, the break up was "very amicable."

Alba also had her maiden name legally restored. She was represented by Laura Wasser, a high-profile Hollywood divorce attorney who has represented Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Kevin Costner, and Jennifer Lopez. Warren retained Adam Lipsic.

Warren is the son of actor Michael Warren, known for the television series "Hill Street Blues."

Read more: Jessica Alba Linked to Marvel Star Danny Ramirez Amid Ongoing Divorce

Careers and Life After Marriage

Outside of acting, Alba co-founded The Honest Company, a beauty and baby products brand valued at more than $238 million, where she retains a 6% stake after stepping down as chief creative officer.

Warren has focused on his own business, Pair of Thieves, a socks and underwear line reportedly worth about $100 million.

According to E! Online, Alba first announced the couple's separation on Instagram in January 2025, writing that she had "been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash." They filed for divorce the following month.

Since the split, both have moved on publicly. Warren is reportedly dating model Hana Sun Doerr, 25, while Alba has been linked to actor Danny Ramirez, known for his roles in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Captain America: Brave New World."