Whoopi Goldberg has denied having any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein after her name appeared in newly released "Epstein files," telling viewers of The View that the reference only involved a request for help finding a private plane to a charity event and not any personal tie to the late sex offender.

On the February 17 episode of the ABC talk show, Goldberg said she wanted to be transparent because her name's inclusion had sparked online speculation and backlash. She explained that the document described her team looking for a jet to travel to Monaco for a charity linked to Julian Lennon, with a note that the charity would pay and was seeking private owners instead of charter companies.

She stressed that the communication did not describe any social or financial relationship with Epstein, but was simply routed through channels that later ended up in government files, according to the New York Daily News.

Goldberg added that she did not board the plane mentioned in the email and joked with co-host Joy Behar about her long-standing fear of flying. She argued that claims she was a frequent traveler to Epstein-linked locations clash with her public reluctance to travel at all.

Addressing broader rumors that she had visited Epstein's private island, Goldberg reminded viewers she had already rejected those claims in a 2024 episode, saying at the time, "I don't go anywhere" and calling such speculation harmful, Yahoo News reported.

The renewed focus on Goldberg comes as officials say a comprehensive set of Epstein-related materials has now been released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, after years of pressure from survivors, lawmakers, and media outlets.

The newly public records and earlier unsealed court files include references to hundreds of public figures across politics, business, and entertainment, though in many cases the documents do not allege illegal conduct by those named.

Goldberg told viewers that being listed in the material does not mean she was Epstein's friend, girlfriend, or associate, and said she went on air to push back against what she called misleading narratives about her role, as per CNN.