Bella Hadid and professional cowboy Adan Banuelos have reportedly ended their relationship after two years together.

Multiple outlets confirmed the split, with sources saying the breakup happened quietly.

Hadid, 29, is said to be focusing on work and close friends as she processes the end of what was described as a serious relationship. Representatives for Hadid have not commented publicly.

According to a source, Hadid is "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself" following the breakup.

The insider added that she has been keeping busy and leaning on her inner circle for support.

The couple had been together since October 2023 and were most recently seen together in December 2024 at a Dallas event for Hadid's fragrance brand, Orebella.

Hadid and Banuelos, 36, were first linked shortly after her split from art director Marc Kalman.

According to ENews, their romance became public when they were spotted holding hands and kissing during an outing in Fort Worth, Texas.

Soon after, Hadid made the relationship Instagram official in February 2024 with photos from her birthday celebration, including a picture of the pair wearing matching cowboy hats and a playful moment leaning in for a kiss.

The couple largely kept their relationship private but shared a few public milestones. In December 2024, they made a surprise appearance together on an episode of "Yellowstone."

Hadid played the girlfriend of a character portrayed by series creator Taylor Sheridan, while Banuelos appeared alongside her in a scene that showed the pair playing strip poker.

Adan Banuelos Shared Rare PDA Post

Banuelos also posted about Hadid on social media in October, marking both their anniversary and her birthday.

Alongside affectionate photos, he wrote that October had become special to him, adding that their relationship felt "pure and beautiful." The message offered one of the rare looks into their bond, People reported.

In interviews during their relationship, Hadid spoke openly about her future goals. She shared that starting a family had become a major priority. "Family is on my mind," she told British Vogue, adding, "I can't wait to be a mom."

She also explained that marriage was less important to her than motherhood, saying that becoming a mother felt like something meant just for her.

Hadid previously explained how she met Banuelos after moving to Texas while dealing with chronic illness and personal struggles.

She recalled that he did not recognize her fame at first, which she described as "a breath of fresh air."