Brandi Glanville says she finally knows what caused the painful facial problems that changed her life over the last two years.

The former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed that ruptured breast implants led to the infection and swelling she had been battling.

Speaking about her diagnosis, Glanville explained that her implants, which she had for nearly two decades, had broken and leaked silicone.

According to her, the material spread into her lymph nodes and blocked them, which then triggered the infection in her face.

"Mine had completely ruptured, and I had silicone all over my lymph nodes," she said, adding that the blockage is what caused the facial issue, People reported.

The reality TV alum said the discovery came after a long search for answers. She visited 21 doctors and underwent multiple tests before a sonogram finally revealed the problem.

Earlier screenings, including a mammogram, did not show anything unusual. She admitted she was shocked because the implants "looked fine" and "felt fine," making the diagnosis unexpected.

Brandi Glanville: Replace Implants Every 10 Years

Glanville also shared that she has since had the implants removed. Reflecting on the experience, she said she learned the hard way that implants should be replaced regularly.

"You really should change your breast implants every 10 years, and I just didn't do it," she said, noting that she had followed the mindset of fixing something only if it seemed broken.

Her health journey has been long and emotional. Symptoms began with facial swelling, which later worsened and affected her appearance and confidence.

She said the ordeal made her more withdrawn and anxious about leaving her home. At one point, doctors even suspected a facial parasite before the true cause became clear.

Now, Glanville says she is focusing on recovery. Instead of more surgery, she is treating her face with laser procedures and other noninvasive treatments.

According to Page Six, she described the change in her appearance as feeling like she "aged 20 years overnight," but said she is relieved to finally have answers.

Despite her experience, Glanville said she is not trying to discourage others from getting implants. Instead, she hopes people will stay vigilant with regular checkups and imaging tests.