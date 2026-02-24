Lisa Rinna believes she may have been drugged during the Season 4 premiere party for The Traitors on Jan. 8, according to multiple reports, after concerns were raised about her condition at the event.

Sources said Rinna appeared "completely inebriated" despite not drinking much, prompting her co-star Colton Underwood to alert her team. She was then escorted out of the celebration, which was held to mark the launch of the new season.

According to Page Six, it remains unclear whether authorities were contacted or if she sought medical attention.

Representatives for Rinna, Underwood, and NBC have not publicly commented.

The lack of official confirmation has left questions about what exactly happened that night, but those close to the situation say the unusual level of intoxication raised immediate concern.

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna was allegedly roofied at "The Traitors" season 4 premiere party.



Details: https://t.co/wpKrz7DnBv pic.twitter.com/5erNkuazw6 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2026

Lisa Rinna and Colton Underwood Tension Resurfaces

The premiere party gathered cast members and guests shortly before the season's debut, and Rinna was seen taking photos with fellow participants earlier in the evening.

According to reports, Underwood noticed a sudden change in her behavior and felt it was serious enough to notify her team, who quickly stepped in.

The incident comes amid ongoing tension between the two reality stars. During filming and at the reunion taping earlier this month, Rinna reportedly confronted Underwood about comments he made on the show.

Their strained relationship has played out publicly, adding another layer of attention to the premiere-night scare.

Last month, Rinna also referred to Underwood as a "stalker" on social media, referencing his past legal issues with ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, Yahoo reported.

Randolph filed a restraining order against him in 2020 after their split following their appearance on The Bachelor, though she later dropped it.

Underwood has since moved forward with his life and is now married to Jordan C. Brown.