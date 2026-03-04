One year after publicly clashing over Carrie Underwood's performance at former President Donald Trump's inauguration, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Joy Behar reunited on "The View," showing fans that time has healed old wounds.

On the Tuesday, March 3 episode, Hasselbeck, 48, guest-hosted alongside Behar, 83, as well as Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. While the feud was never directly addressed on air, the tone was friendly.

"I missed you yesterday, Joy," Hasselbeck said at the start of the show.

Behar responded warmly, noting, "It's like the old days with me and Elisabeth, how long were we here together?"

Hasselbeck, who co-hosted "The View" from 2003 to 2013, is filling in temporarily for Alyssa Farah Griffin while she is on maternity leave, People reported.

Speaking about her relationship with Behar, she said, "We are like family," highlighting the bond that remains despite past disagreements.

Joy Behar Roasts Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Outfit on 'The View': 'Could Eat a Whole Meal on You' https://t.co/vRuO291RfK — People (@people) March 4, 2026

Sunny Hostin Jokes About Joy Behar

Hostin even joked about the dynamic, teasing that Behar didn't like Hasselbeck's dress that day. "You know you're close to Joy when she starts making fun of the clothes you're wearing," she quipped.

The previous feud began in January 2025, after Behar criticized Underwood's decision to perform at Trump's second inauguration.

According to Yahoo, Hasselbeck publicly called out Behar on social media, accusing her of being "selfish" and seeking personal publicity. Hasselbeck even shared a photo of Behar on Instagram, captioned, "Joy — @carrieunderwood is an INCREDIBLE WOMAN. You could learn from her strength."

Despite these tensions, Hasselbeck emphasized on her return that civil discourse is still possible.

"We might have differences of opinion, but we love each other and we're stronger," she told her co-hosts.

She added, "I actually think for the young people watching it's important to see that... we can hold our positions in one hand, and each other's hand in the other, and be able to just live as Americans with the freedom that we have and speak our hearts and minds."