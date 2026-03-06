Jessica Simpson is reportedly staying in her $17 million Los Angeles-area mansion after her estranged husband, Eric Johnson, moved out following their separation.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Johnson has recently found a home not far from the large property the couple once shared.

The estate is a sprawling residence with several bedrooms and bathrooms and has been Simpson's primary home for years.

The singer and businesswoman had previously tried to sell the property, but the listing has now been removed from the market.

Simpson first listed the home in 2023 with an asking price of $22 million. After it failed to sell, she briefly removed the listing before placing it back on the market again for about $17.9 million earlier this year.

According to reports, the home has now been taken off the market once more as Simpson has decided to keep it.

Jessica Simpson Stays in Former Osbourne Mansion

Simpson originally purchased the property in 2013 for $11.5 million, Daily Mail reported.

The home was previously owned by rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne. The purchase came about a year before Simpson married Johnson.

The large home has remained an important place for Simpson and her family. Sources say she is not living there alone. The couple's three children spend time in the house when they are not with their father.

Simpson and Johnson share three kids together: Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 9. Even after their split, the former couple continues to focus on co-parenting their children.

While Simpson remains in the mansion, Johnson's move to a nearby property allows both parents to stay close to their kids.

The arrangement also appears to give the family some stability during a difficult transition.

Simpson publicly confirmed last year that she and Johnson were dealing with problems in their marriage. In a statement at the time, she explained that they were "navigating a painful situation" while keeping their attention on their children's well-being.

For now, sources say Simpson is concentrating on her family and her work. She is reportedly single and not dating anyone at the moment.