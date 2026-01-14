Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are refusing to testify in the House Oversight Committee's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a move that could lead to serious legal consequences, including a possible contempt of Congress vote.

In a public letter released Tuesday, Jan. 13, the Clintons said they would not comply with subpoenas requiring them to sit for closed-door depositions.

Bill Clinton, 79, had been scheduled to testify the same day, while Hillary Clinton, 78, was set to appear the following day.

According to CNN, the couple told House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer that the subpoenas were "invalid and legally unenforceable."

The Clintons said they already shared all the information they have about Epstein and his crimes.

"We've tried to give you the little information we have," they wrote. "We've done so because Mr. Epstein's crimes were horrific."

They argued that the committee should focus on why Epstein was not stopped sooner and how similar crimes can be prevented in the future.

They also accused the committee of unfairly targeting them. In their letter, the Clintons noted that several other subpoenaed individuals, including former law enforcement officials, were allowed to submit written statements instead of testifying in person.

"You accepted the least from those who know the most but demand the most from those who know the least," they wrote.

Bill Clinton Could Face DOJ Referral

Chairman Comer pushed back strongly. He told reporters that the committee had been working with Bill Clinton's legal team for months and accused them of delaying.

Comer said the panel plans to vote next week to hold Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress.

If approved, the measure would go to the full House and could then be referred to the Department of Justice.

A contempt charge can carry a penalty of up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine, People reported.

Comer stressed that the subpoenas were approved unanimously by the Oversight Committee. "This wasn't something I just issued as chairman," he said, adding that Hillary Clinton could still choose to appear.

The investigation gained renewed attention after the Justice Department released Epstein-related files in December 2025.

Some included photos of Bill Clinton with Epstein, though Clinton has denied any wrongdoing and has never been charged. His spokesperson has said Clinton cut ties with Epstein before his 2019 arrest and was unaware of his crimes.

The Clintons acknowledged they may face contempt proceedings but stood firm. "You will say it is not our decision to make. But we have made it," they wrote.