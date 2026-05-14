Hayden Panettiere is opening up about the painful side of growing up in Hollywood, saying she felt "groomed" into becoming a child star long before she understood the pressure that comes with fame.

In a new interview published ahead of her memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," Panettiere reflected on starting her acting career before she was even 1 year old. The actress said she was taught from childhood to always follow directions, work hard, and never say no.

"I was groomed. I was like a little soldier," Panettiere shared. "No was never an option."

Panettiere began appearing in commercials as a baby before landing television roles at a very young age. By age 4, she was starring on the soap opera "One Life to Live." She later appeared in "Guiding Light," voiced Dot in A Bug's Life, and gained wider fame through projects like Remember the Titans, Heroes, and Nashville.

Looking back, Panettiere said she did not realize how unusual her childhood was until later in life. According to People, as she grew older, years of trying to please everyone around her began to affect her mental health.

"My life revolved around other people," she explained. "I lived to make other people happy and I was the last one on the list."

Hayden Panettiere on Being "Groomed" to Be a Child Star: "I Was Like a Little Soldier" https://t.co/s7E0I9ngYI — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 14, 2026

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Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About Fame Pressure

The actress admitted she later struggled with substance abuse and overwhelming pressure after years of pushing herself too hard. She said she found it difficult to stand up for herself professionally because she had spent so much of her life being told to say yes.

"I never said no," Panettiere said. "I would push myself to do whatever they wanted on set, but it was too much for any one person."

The conversation also turned personal when Panettiere spoke about her complicated relationship with her mother, Lesley Vogel, who managed her career during childhood, Yahoo reported

According to the actress, their relationship often felt more like business than family.

"Everything was business," she recalled. "I became the therapist and the shoulder to cry on and everything but her child."

Panettiere said she eventually ended their professional relationship at age 19 while filming "Heroes." She hoped it would help them reconnect as mother and daughter, but she claims the conversation ended painfully after her mother allegedly responded, "You owe me."

Now a mother herself, Panettiere said she wants her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, to have more freedom in choosing her future.

While Kaya has shown interest in acting, Panettiere said she encourages her daughter to explore life outside Hollywood first.

"If she really loves it, then I will support her wholeheartedly," Panettiere said. "And if she doesn't like it, she can get out."