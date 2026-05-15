Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly broken up just months after welcoming their first child together, daughter Scottie Rose.

According to reports published Wednesday and Thursday, the split happened recently after the couple struggled to balance family life with Davidson's demanding work schedule. Sources close to the former pair said they are now focusing on raising their baby daughter and creating the best co-parenting arrangement possible.

"Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," one insider claimed.

The source added that Davidson's busy career created tension during the early months of parenthood. A second source said the breakup was still fresh but stressed that both parents remain committed to their child.

"They are just focusing 100 percent on Scottie," the insider shared. "Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority."

The reported split comes only five months after Hewitt gave birth to Scottie Rose on December 12, 2025.

According to OKMagazine, the couple publicly celebrated the arrival of their daughter on social media, with Hewitt calling the newborn her "best work yet."

The baby's name also carried emotional meaning for Davidson. Scottie was reportedly named after the comedian's late father, Scott Davidson, a New York firefighter who died during the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt split months after welcoming baby girl: report https://t.co/GfayoTVR0n pic.twitter.com/YCttVcyNJp — Page Six (@PageSix) May 14, 2026

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Fatherhood

Davidson and Hewitt first sparked dating rumors in March 2025 after they were seen showing affection during a trip to Palm Beach, Florida. Soon after, the relationship became public, and sources at the time said the former Saturday Night Live star was happy with the romance.

By July 2025, Hewitt revealed she was pregnant through a playful Instagram post featuring ultrasound footage and photos of the couple together, PageSix reported. The pair later hosted a bunny-themed baby shower before welcoming their daughter in December.

During the New York premiere of his movie The Home last year, Davidson spoke openly about becoming a father. He described parenthood as a lifelong dream and praised Hewitt as someone he deeply admired.

"It's been my dream forever since I was a little kid," Davidson said at the time. "She's going to be a great mom."

In recent weeks, rumors about relationship troubles had already begun circulating online. Reports claimed the couple had been dealing with challenges privately before deciding to separate.