Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have confirmed that they are separated after 18 years of marriage, though both say they remain committed to raising their two sons together.

A representative for the couple confirmed the split on Thursday, May 14, stating that Biggs, 48, and Mollen, 46, are no longer together.

Despite the separation, the former couple emphasized that they are still on "great terms" and focused on co-parenting their children, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8.

Sources said the pair had quietly been dealing with relationship struggles for months before making the separation public. Even so, they were recently seen spending time together as a family, including celebrating Biggs' birthday earlier in the week.

The actors first met in 2007 while working on the film "My Best Friend's Girl." Their relationship moved quickly, with an engagement in early 2008 followed by an elopement that same year, US Magazine reported. They later held a second wedding ceremony in Napa, California, surrounded by family and friends.

'American Pie' star Jason Biggs and 'Angel' alum Jenny Mollen have broken up after nearly 20 years of marriage, their rep confirmed to E! News. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2008, share two sons. https://t.co/bPksS3w65Q pic.twitter.com/YngPtmG2RH — E! News (@enews) May 14, 2026

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Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Remain Close

Over the years, Biggs and Mollen often kept their personal life private, occasionally sharing small glimpses of their family moments online.

In one recent post from late 2025, Mollen shared a smiling photo of the two, joking about their long history together and lightheartedly calling them "a totally approachable couple not trying to seduce you," according to Page Six.

In addition to family milestones, Biggs has been open about personal struggles in recent years, including his past battle with substance use. He has credited Mollen and the arrival of their first child as key turning points that helped him move toward sobriety.

During a past interview, Biggs explained that becoming a father helped shift his priorities and encouraged him to seek change. He described it as an important wake-up call in his life.

Despite their separation, sources close to the couple say the relationship remains respectful and friendly. One insider noted that the former spouses have even recently spent time together with their children, showing that family remains a priority for both of them.