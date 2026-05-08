Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly used his influence as the chief financial backer of the 2026 Met Gala to block actor Justin Theroux from attending the event.

RadarOnline reported that sources say Bezos contributed $10 million to secure honorary co-chair titles for himself and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, at the prestigious fashion event held on May 4. Insiders claim Theroux was excluded after starring in "The Devil Wears Prada 2' as billionaire Benji Barnes, a character widely believed to be a satirical portrayal of Bezos.

"Justin's character is Jeff, plain and simple," the source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "And Jeff has zero sense of humor when the joke is about him – or Lauren. He can laugh at almost anything else. But mock him, mock her, and you're done."

In the film, Theroux's character undergoes a dramatic transformation from a socially awkward tech mogul to a polished billionaire, mirroring Bezos's real-life change after marrying Sánchez in 2019 following his divorce from Mackenzie Scott. The storyline also includes a philanthropic ex-wife and a fashionista partner aiming to run a major magazine, paralleling the lives of Bezos's former wife and Sánchez.

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As reported by AOL, the second source said, "Jeff did not find it funny. Not the parody, not the performance, not the Lauren angle – none of it. And once Jeff was offended, Justin was never getting through that door."

Theroux has been a frequent Met Gala attendee in previous years but missed the 2025 event due to work commitments. He and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, recently welcomed their first child and attended the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on April 20.

Despite the controversy, Theroux described his character as an idiot during the film's promotion and said he enjoyed playing the role for its silliness and ridiculous style.

The Met Gala remains one of fashion's most high-profile nights, with influential figures from entertainment and business attending annually. Bezos's reported $10 million contribution underscores his significant role in the event's organization for 2026.

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