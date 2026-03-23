Comedian Kevin Hart faced a viral backlash this week after seeing a new wax figure of himself at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which he says looks nothing like him, according to Atlanta Black Star.

Hart shared a video on social media, set to the theme from the HBO comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm," with text stating, "I know this ain't Kevin Hart."

He further addressed the figure in a caption, writing, "WTTTTFFFFF .... What did I do to these people? This is an attack," along with laughing-crying emojis. "Who in the f—k is this?????? At this point, these museums are just trying to make me cry ..... This s—t has to stop.... I demand a redo d—n it!!!!!!!"

Fans quickly chimed in, many criticizing the wax figure's lighter skin tone. One wrote, "What shade of foundation is that?? Cinnamon swirl? Kev is mocha," while another commented that it looked like "The Sammy Sosa version of Kevin Hart."

Several others mocked the figure's overall appearance. "This is the worst one I've ever seen of anyone," one fan wrote, echoing the reactions of many online. Nicknames for the figure ranged from "Kelvin Heart" to "Kelvin Hat," with humorous comparisons to other public figures.

Dwayne Johnson, who has starred alongside Hart in several films, weighed in humorously: "It's PERFECT, Don't change a thing." He also joked, "The only change I'd make is to make it even smaller ... Keebler Elf size."

Observers compared the backlash to previous public reactions to statues and wax figures, including the eight-foot sculpture of Dwyane Wade unveiled in 2024, which similarly sparked criticism over its inaccurate likeness.

Fans and commentators noted that these incidents raise questions about how public representations of celebrities are created and why they sometimes prompt immediate, vocal disappointment online.

As of now, there is no confirmation whether the Hollywood Wax Museum plans to update or replace Hart's figure.

In separate news, as reported by Deadline, comedian Kevin Hart will be roasted live at Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026 on May 10 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with Shane Gillis hosting, according to Matt Grobar.

Hart, who previously co-hosted Netflix's 2024 "Tom Brady roast," will executive produce his own roast alongside Casey Patterson, Jeff Ross, Amy Zvi, and his manager Dave Becky. He also appears in the festival's comedy competition series "Funny AF," streaming April 20, leading up to live semi-finals and the finale on May 4-5.

The festival runs May 4-10 across Los Angeles and features other headliners like Gillis, while Hart prepares for a one-night-only homecoming show at Lincoln Financial Field on July 17.