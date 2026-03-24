Paramount+ has decided that "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" will end with its already produced second season, bringing the newest live-action Trek series to a close after just two batches of episodes.

The series, created by Gaia Violo and set in the 32nd century, premiered on Paramount+ on Jan. 15, 2026, with two episodes, then released weekly until Mar. 12. The show follows a new group of Starfleet cadets in San Francisco and aboard the USS Athena as they train to become officers in a rebuilt Federation.

CBS Studios and Paramount+ released a joint statement saying they are proud of the series, noting that it introduced a fresh ensemble of cadets, brought back known characters, and expanded the Star Trek universe, while confirming it will end after season two.

They have not yet shared a release date for the final season, but confirmed that season two has already finished production, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Season one was part of a larger plan to grow the Star Trek franchise on streaming, following earlier shows like "Star Trek: Discovery" and event projects such as "Section 31." "Starfleet Academy" was designed as a young-adult-focused entry, aiming to attract new viewers while still appealing to long-time fans.

Critics responded positively to the show, with "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" holding a Tomatometer score of around 87 to 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and an 88 percent "Certified Fresh" rating at one point, based on several dozen reviews. On Metacritic, season one carries a "generally favorable" metascore of 66 from 24 critic reviews.

Audience reaction has been much colder, with Rotten Tomatoes user scores reported in the low 40 percent range and even as low as 21 percent early on, reflecting a sharp split between critics and viewers. Metacritic's user score is similarly low, sitting around 1.7 out of 10 based on hundreds of ratings, with a large majority marked as negative.

Articles and commentators have described this gap as a sign of how divisive the series has become, with debate over whether coordinated review bombing or genuine disappointment drove the low audience numbers, Metacritic reported.

Common complaints from negative user reviews and online discussions focus on the show's tone, dialogue, and perceived distance from classic Star Trek, while positive critics' reviews praise performances and the fresh setting.

Despite these doubts, Paramount+ renewed "Starfleet Academy" early for a second season, and filming on 10 new episodes wrapped in February 2026. The second season is expected to stream in early 2027 and will complete the cadets' story, closing this chapter of Star Trek programming on Paramount+, as per On The Flix.