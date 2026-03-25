Lionsgate has officially moved forward with a new "John Wick" spinoff centered on the blind assassin Caine, with Donnie Yen set to both reprise the role and direct the film.

The untitled feature will follow Caine after the events of "John Wick: Chapter 4," where the character was freed from his obligations to the High Table. The story is expected to continue his arc as a lone operative facing new threats in the criminal underworld. Plot details are being kept secret by the studio.

Lionsgate announced that production will take place in Hong Kong, tapping into Yen's long history with the city's action cinema, according to Deadline.

Filming is scheduled to begin this year, following earlier plans that targeted a Hong Kong shoot after the spinoff's formal reveal at CinemaCon. No release date has been set, but industry reports suggest a possible window around 2026.

Yen first appeared as Caine in "John Wick: Chapter 4," playing a retired, blind assassin forced back into action to protect his daughter. In that film, Caine was ordered to hunt his former friend John Wick, ultimately winning a duel that granted him freedom from the High Table. A post-credits scene teased unfinished business when Caine encountered Akira, who blamed him for her father's death.

The Caine project is part of Lionsgate's broader plan to expand the "John Wick" universe beyond the main series. It follows the Ana de Armas-led spinoff "Ballerina," as the studio builds a slate of films exploring different assassins and corners of the franchise's world. Franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, along with Chad Stahelski, are attached to oversee the new film, Screen Rant reported.

Yen has built a four-decade career as a leading figure in Hong Kong and global action cinema, breaking through with films like "Once Upon a Time in China II," "Iron Monkey," and "SPL: Sha Po Lang."

He achieved international recognition as the Wing Chun master in the "Ip Man" series, then moved into major Hollywood projects including "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "xXx: Return of Xander Cage," Disney's live-action "Mulan," and "John Wick: Chapter 4."

His work as both performer and action choreographer has helped shape modern screen martial arts, earning multiple awards in Hong Kong and cementing his status as one of the industry's most influential action stars, as per Screen Dollars.