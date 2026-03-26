Melania Trump drew widespread attention Wednesday after appearing alongside a humanoid AI robot during a White House summit focused on children's education and technology.

In a video shared online, Trump walked through a White House hallway with the robot, known as Figure 3, which moved on two legs and kept pace beside her.

The robot later addressed an audience in the East Room, marking a rare moment where artificial intelligence took center stage at a high-level public event.

"Thank you first lady Melania Trump for inviting me to the White House," the robot said. "I'm Figure 3, a humanoid built in the United States of America. I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education."

According to CNN, the event was part of Trump's "Fostering the Future Together" initiative, which aims to promote safe and effective learning tools for young people.

The summit brought together global first spouses and leaders from major tech companies to discuss how artificial intelligence could shape education.

A walking, talking humanoid robot strolled side-by-side first lady Melania Trump into the East Room at the White House for the second day of her international technology summit. https://t.co/EImMBfyE9y pic.twitter.com/4IPTm0U9QB — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 25, 2026

Melania Trump Jokes About First Humanoid Guest

Trump acknowledged the unusual guest with humor, saying, "It's fair to state you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House."

The robot's appearance impressed attendees, who watched quietly and took photos as it spoke and greeted the crowd in multiple languages with clear pronunciation. It then exited the room without any technical issues, highlighting how far AI-powered robotics has advanced.

Online, reactions came quickly. Some users joked about science fiction scenarios, while others questioned whether the video was real.

"Oh it's real, I thought it was an AI generated video," one person wrote, US Magazine reported. Others commented on the robot's walking style, comparing it to human movement.

During her remarks, Trump described artificial intelligence as a growing force that could soon become part of everyday life.

"The future of AI is personified," she said. "Very soon, artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility."

She encouraged leaders to imagine robots helping in classrooms, even suggesting a humanoid teacher that could give students more time to explore other interests. Still, she stressed caution, noting that "the safety of our next generation is always paramount."