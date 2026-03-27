Reality TV star Kyle Cooke has publicly apologized to his estranged wife, Amanda Batula, after a heated and profanity-filled argument aired on Summer House earlier this week.

In a statement shared on March 26, Cooke admitted regret over his behavior during the episode, which was filmed months before the couple announced their split in January 2026.

"There's no excuse for how I acted last summer," he wrote. "The way I spoke to and about Amanda was unacceptable, and it's brutal to watch back."

The apology came after viewers saw a shocking meltdown unfold during the March 24 episode. The argument, fueled by alcohol and rising tension, showed Cooke lashing out at Batula during a group night with friends.

According to US Magazine, he later acknowledged that while they had already discussed the incident privately, he felt it was important to take accountability publicly.

"I'm truly sorry and regret the way I handled myself," Cooke added. "I know nothing can erase the hurt I caused. She never deserved that, and I need to be better."

Kyle issues a public apology to Amanda for comments he made toward her on this week’s #SummerHouse.



Accountability, growth, and sincerity really do go a long way. More men should try! pic.twitter.com/W9iUxaCU3v — Taste of Reality (@TasteOf_Reality) March 26, 2026

Read more: Amanda Batula Breaks Her Silence on Kyle Cooke Split During Joint Interview

Kyle Cooke Admits Crossing the Line

The on-screen fight painted a troubling picture of their relationship. Cooke said he felt "isolated" and "alone," claiming Batula ignored him while spending time with friends.

At one point, he accused her of giving him hostile looks, a claim others in the house disagreed with. The situation escalated quickly. During the argument, Cooke insulted Batula with harsh language, including calling her a "dumbass," prompting her to walk away.

Batula later revealed that the outburst was not unusual. She described it as "a calm version of Kyle," adding that she had been dealing with similar behavior for over a decade.

Despite the tension, Batula tried to avoid further conflict during the episode, especially as the group was preparing to celebrate Cooke's birthday the next day.

"It's only gonna make things worse," she said, expressing doubt that he would take accountability at the time, ENews reported.

In a later confessional, a more composed Cooke admitted his actions crossed a line.

"There's no excuse to drop the F-bomb and say that to your wife," he said, though he also described feeling worn down by what he perceived as ongoing distance in their relationship.