Dakota Mortensen has spoken out about a past domestic dispute with Taylor Frankie Paul, claiming his actions were focused on protecting a child during a chaotic incident that continues to draw public attention.

In newly surfaced footage from a 2023 police call, Mortensen told officers he was trying to keep Paul's young daughter safe as objects were being thrown inside the home.

According to US Magazine, when asked if he was attempting to protect the child, he responded, "Yeah, she's on the couch right there."

Mortensen described the situation as quickly escalating. He said he became alarmed after Paul allegedly threw chairs across the room, fearing one might hit the child.

"She threw another one and that's when I started getting nervous," he explained. "I deflected it... but it still hit [Indy]."

According to Mortensen, the child began crying after being struck, though he said he could not tell where she was hurt. He added that his attempts to step in were difficult.

"Every time I tried to help her, I was getting attacked, so I couldn't," he said, describing how he tried to restrain Paul to stop the situation from worsening.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s Ex Tate Paul Claims Her Mom Tried to Influence Their Daughter’s Account of 2023 Fight https://t.co/sQ19VaWkGJ pic.twitter.com/ywyWJyLTYO — Star Magazine (@Star_News) March 26, 2026

Read more: Dakota Mortensen Breaks Silence After Alleged Taylor Frankie Paul Incident Halts Filming

Dakota Mortensen Granted Temporary Custody

The incident led to serious legal consequences. Paul was arrested in 2023 and later pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault, while other charges were dropped. The case has remained in the spotlight, especially after additional disputes between the pair were reported.

More recently, the situation has had direct impact on their family. Mortensen has been granted a temporary protective order, along with temporary custody of their young son, ENews reported.

The order prevents Paul from seeing the child until a scheduled court hearing, where both sides are expected to speak.

This custody decision adds a new layer to the ongoing conflict. Mortensen has emphasized that his priority remains their child's safety, saying in a separate statement that he is focused on "our son and his safety" amid the legal process.

At the same time, Paul has responded through a representative, stating she is prioritizing her family and seeking protection after what she described as years of hardship. Her statement suggests she plans to address the situation more fully in the future.

Authorities have confirmed that there is an open domestic assault investigation involving both individuals, with claims made by each side. Officials have not released further details as the case remains under review.