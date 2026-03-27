Nearly a decade after a near-fatal heart attack, Antonio Banderas has shared why he decided to leave his Hollywood lifestyle behind and return to his hometown of Málaga, Spain.

The 65-year-old actor revealed in a recent interview with The Times that the health scare in 2017 was a major wake-up call.

"Mine was a really serious warning," Banderas said. "It changed the way I look at life."

At the time, he was living between the US and the UK, enjoying a mansion in Cobham, Surrey, and a busy Hollywood career. But after surviving the heart attack, he made several bold changes: he quit smoking, sold his private jet, and moved back to Spain with his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel.

Banderas also purchased a theater, naming it Teatro del Soho, which he operates as a not-for-profit venue.

"Faced with death, it made me look back and realise that I am, in fact, a theater actor," he explained.

According to ENews, the theater has become his greatest passion, keeping him connected to his roots, neighbors, and the local community. "I have never been so happy," he said.

Antonio Banderas reveals why he fled Hollywood after major health scare https://t.co/H34ZQRn64E pic.twitter.com/d7YndWRmJu — Page Six (@PageSix) March 26, 2026

Antonio Banderas Finds Joy Beyond Hollywood

The actor reflected on his Hollywood career, noting that early in his career he was often cast as the villain because of his Spanish heritage. But he broke that mold with 1998's "The Mask of Zorro," where he played the heroic title character.

He also highlighted the importance of his role as "Puss in Boots," whose Spanish accent introduces young audiences to a positive representation of his culture, PageSix reported.

Banderas said the heart attack helped him reevaluate what truly matters. In a 2022 interview with sources, he explained, "The things that were not important and I was worried every day about them, meaningless. I was like, why am I worried about that if I'm going to die?"

The experience gave him a new appreciation for life, his family—including daughter Stella Banderas, 29, from his marriage to Melanie Griffith—and his vocation as an actor.

Since returning to Málaga, Banderas has embraced a quieter, more meaningful life. Along with running his theater, he owns several restaurants and occasionally films movies or TV shows.

He has found joy in reconnecting with his roots and supporting local cultural projects.

"I haven't lost that connection over the years. Quite the opposite," Banderas said, emphasizing that stepping away from Hollywood has brought him more happiness and purpose than fame ever could.