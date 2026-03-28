NBC has renewed "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," and "Chicago Med" for the 2026-2027 television season, with all three dramas set to return on NBC in fall 2026.

NBC's decision covers the full "One Chicago" franchise, confirming new seasons for each of the long-running Dick Wolf procedurals. "Chicago Fire" will return for Season 15, "Chicago P.D." for Season 14, and "Chicago Med" for Season 12 under the latest collective pickup.

The network has not yet released a detailed fall 2026 schedule, but the three shows are expected to remain a core part of NBC's Wednesday night lineup, according to Deadline.

In recent seasons, "Chicago Med" has aired at 8 p.m., followed by "Chicago Fire" at 9 p.m. and "Chicago P.D." at 10 p.m., creating a three-hour programming block. The franchise has helped NBC dominate midweek primetime, drawing strong live and streaming audiences across platforms.

The renewals continue NBC's strategy of leaning on established procedural brands that deliver consistent ratings and viewer loyalty. The "One Chicago" shows have been described as among the network's strongest scripted series, regularly ranking as top broadcast dramas. Collectively, they have attracted tens of millions of viewers across NBC and Peacock in previous seasons.

NBC has previously used multi-show announcements for the franchise, tying renewals to upfront presentations and broader schedule reveals. The latest pickup again groups the three dramas together rather than handling each title separately. This approach signals continued confidence in the franchise as a unified brand for the network.

"Chicago Fire" follows the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they respond to emergencies across the city while managing shifts in leadership and personal change.

The Season 13 finale saw Kelly Severide risk his career to clear Chief Pascal in a murder case, ultimately finding evidence that led to the arrest of the real culprit. The episode also closed with a major personal development for Severide and Stella Kidd as they prepared to welcome a baby, signaling a new chapter for the couple, Collider reported.

"Chicago P.D." centers on Sergeant Hank Voight's Intelligence Unit, which tackles organized crime, corruption, and violent offenses in Chicago.

In the Season 12 finale, the team's efforts to expose corrupt Deputy Chief Reid ended in chaos when the only witness who could corroborate the case was killed, and Reid himself died in a confrontation involving Otero's son.

The episode left Voight and ASA Chapman on strained terms and closed out the year with lingering questions about the unit's tactics and future oversight.

"Chicago Med" focuses on the doctors, nurses, and staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they handle complex emergencies and ethical dilemmas in a busy urban hospital.

Its most recent Season 11 fall finale pushed the emergency department to the limit during a violent incident and severe storm that triggered a high-stakes medical crisis. The hour ended on a tense cliffhanger involving a beloved character's fate, setting up major personal and professional fallout for the second half of the season, as per EW News.