Renewed reports portray John F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy as strained and emotionally turbulent.

The claims emerge from retrospective accounts and commentary that describe the couple's relationship as increasingly unstable in the years leading up to their deaths in 1999. The reports allege a combination of personal conflict, substance use, and infidelity, though much of the material cited is based on unnamed sources and secondary accounts, as per AOL.

A source described the private struggles surrounding the couple's relationship. In a statement cited by the outlet, the source said, "It was a very open secret that they were in big trouble."

The same reporting portrays Bessette-Kennedy as deeply private and resistant to public scrutiny. In a separate statement, a source said, "She was notoriously private."

The article also references accounts from individuals who knew Bessette-Kennedy during her earlier career in fashion and publicity, describing her as both influential and enigmatic within New York's social and professional circles in the 1990s.

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Some of the claims focus on alleged tension within the marriage as fame intensified around the couple. In another cited remark, author Edward Klein wrote that Kennedy "had told friends that he felt trapped in an abusive relationship."

Additional allegations referenced in the reporting include claims of substance use during periods of marital strain. In a separate account cited by RadarOnline, Klein wrote that Bessette-Kennedy "stormed out of the marriage counselor's office when the therapist raised the subject of her drug use."

Friends and biographers have also described disagreements between the couple regarding family planning and privacy. In one account referenced in the reporting, Kennedy said, "I want to have kids, but whenever I raise the subject with Carolyn, she turns away and refuses to have sex with me."

The outlet also notes that Bessette-Kennedy expressed concerns about life under public scrutiny. In a separate cited statement, she said, "I hate living in a fishbowl."

Despite the claims, much of the narrative remains contested and is drawn from retrospective books, interviews, and unnamed sources rather than direct contemporary documentation. It has long been observed by historians and biographers that the couple had a complicated relationship, influenced greatly by the media and family pressures.

The latest debate has gained momentum due to recent television programs and movies depicting the couple's relationship, even decades after their demise in a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard in 1999.

Like most histories of famous personalities, opinions on the couple's personal life are often split between factual information and reminiscences made afterwards.

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