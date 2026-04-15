Taylor Frankie Paul will not face criminal charges following two domestic violence investigations earlier this year, according to prosecutors in Utah.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office confirmed on April 14 that it has declined to move forward with charges after reviewing the cases.

Officials said "multiple attorneys" examined the investigations due to Paul's high public profile before reaching the decision.

The investigations began in February after separate police departments looked into alleged incidents involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. The pair share a 2-year-old son and have been involved in an ongoing legal dispute.

In letters sent to police departments, prosecutors explained why the cases would not proceed. Some of the alleged incidents happened more than two years ago, placing them outside the statute of limitations.

According to People, other claims, officials said, "do not rise to the level of criminal offenses" or lacked "sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges."

Prosecutors also noted that some reports did not include clear details about when or how events took place.

"We would be happy to revisit this matter if additional information is developed," the office added, leaving the door open for future review if new evidence emerges.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul will not face charges following a domestic violence investigation by the Draper City Police Department.



“Due to the high profile of the defendant, the cases were reviewed by multiple attorneys,” read a release from the… — Variety (@Variety) April 15, 2026

No New Charges Filed Against Taylor Frankie Paul

The district attorney's office further clarified that the outcome of these investigations does not affect Paul's probation from a previous 2023 case. No additional individuals were considered for charges in connection with the recent investigations.

Earlier this year, police in Draper and West Jordan confirmed they were handling separate domestic violence cases involving both Paul and Mortensen. Authorities said allegations were made by both sides, and officers gathered statements, photos, and other materials as part of the process, Yahoo reported.

Mortensen had reported incidents that allegedly included physical actions such as "grabbing, scratching, shoving, and striking."

Police also received photographs of injuries. In a separate case, he submitted a video believed to be from 2024, though details were not publicly shared.

Both parties have also sought legal protection from each other. Mortensen filed for a protective order in March, while Paul filed her own request in April, claiming a "pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control" during their relationship.

During a recent court hearing, a judge granted Mortensen custody of their child, with Paul allowed limited, supervised visitation each week.