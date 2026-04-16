Television host Megyn Kelly is drawing strong backlash online after criticizing a controversial teaser scene from the upcoming third season of Euphoria, calling it "disgusting" and accusing the show of crossing moral boundaries.

Speaking on the April 14 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly reacted to a viral clip featuring Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie.

In the teaser, Cassie appears in a baby-style outfit while creating content for an OnlyFans account.

According to Yahoo, Kelly described the moment in blunt terms, saying, "She's in a baby's outfit. She's sucking on a binky pacifier, and her legs are completely spread."

Kelly argued that the scene sends a troubling message. "This is another example of Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is," she said, adding that "what's essentially the sexualization of a child, of a baby" would make "most normal people recoil."

Megyn Kelly blasts Euphoria's creator for "sexualizing infancy"



"There are reports of him injecting nudity into the Sydney Sweeney scenes so often that she went to him and said, 'Please stop doing this, it's very gratuitous.'" pic.twitter.com/nZBN2E34N4 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 15, 2026

Read more: Megyn Kelly Faces Outrage for Distinguishing Teen Abuse from Child Abuse in Jeffrey Epstein Discussion

Megyn Kelly Questions Sydney Sweeney's Role

Her criticism did not stop at the scene itself. Kelly also expressed disbelief that Sweeney agreed to film it, saying, "I can't believe she agreed to this."

She pointed to another moment from the premiere episode where Cassie is shown "dressed as a dog being led around on a leash," calling the imagery excessive and disturbing.

Much of Kelly's criticism was aimed at the show's creator, Sam Levinson. She labeled him a "sick jerk" and accused him of pushing overly sexualized storylines, US Magazine reported.

Levinson, however, defended the creative direction in a recent statement, explaining that the scenes aim to add "another layer of absurdity" and break away from the character's fantasy world.

Season 3 of "Euphoria" takes place five years after the original timeline, with characters now navigating adulthood.

Cassie's storyline centers on her desire for fame and luxury, leading her to explore adult content creation as a way to fund an extravagant wedding with Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

Sweeney previously hinted at her character's unpredictable arc, saying Cassie "will do anything and at all costs to be famous this season" and will make "very wild, interesting choices."