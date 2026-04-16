Actor Ethan Jamieson, known for his role in The Hunger Games, has been denied bail after being arrested on serious assault charges tied to an alleged shooting in Raleigh, according to court records.

Jamieson, 27, was taken into custody on April 8 and charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The charges stem from a March 22 incident in which police say he fired a gun toward a moving vehicle carrying three men.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire at around 9:52 p.m.

According to DailyMail, when they arrived, they found a victim who said that "an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving." Two other individuals were also inside the car at the time.

Police later identified Jamieson as the suspect. "During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims' vehicle," authorities said.

He was arrested and formally charged soon after.

🚨 Exclusive: "Hunger Games" star was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, intent to kill. https://t.co/sTPvuyoYlJ pic.twitter.com/s1JDB0j2dM — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2026

Ethan Jamieson To Remain in Custody Until April

Court documents state that the alleged assault involved a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The three victims are identified by their initials, E.F., J.M., and K.W.

On April 9, a judge denied Jamieson bail, meaning he will remain in custody while the case moves forward. His next scheduled court date is a disposition hearing set for April 30.

This case marks Jamieson's second arrest in recent years. In March 2025, he was arrested in the same city for resisting a public officer. He was sentenced for that offense on March 26, 2026—just days after the alleged shooting incident took place, People reported.

Jamieson's acting career began at a young age, with early appearances on television before landing a small but memorable role as a District 4 tribute in "The Hunger Games." The film, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, helped launch a major franchise and brought him brief recognition.

Despite that early success, Jamieson did not continue pursuing major acting roles and largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.

The latest allegations now place him at the center of a serious criminal case. Authorities have not released further details about a possible motive, and it remains unclear if Jamieson has legal representation.