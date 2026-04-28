The recent surprise trip of Prince Harry to Kyiv, accompanied by his criticism of US foreign policy regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, has caused debate, which may impact his reputation in America.

Following a four-day visit to Australia with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex addressed delegates at the Kyiv Security Forum on April 23, 2026. He emphasized the critical role of the U.S. in global security.

"This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America, to show that it can honour its international treaty obligations – not out of charity, but out of its enduring role in global security and strategic stability," Harry told the audience as per the news reported by Sky News.

Royal writer Richard Palmer commented on the reaction this message may provoke in the U.S. government and among supporters of President Donald Trump.

"He sort of laid down a challenge for the US, and that won't go down well with Trump at all," Palmer said. "The MAGA [Make America Great Again] movement does not like Harry and Meghan, so this will probably only make things worse in that sense. It may well be a little uncomfortable for Harry because of the visa issue."

The visa issue stems from revelations in Harry's memoir "Spare", where he admitted to past use of substances such as magic mushrooms and marijuana. The Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, filed a lawsuit demanding that the Department of Homeland Security disclose Harry's immigration records.

According to The Mirror, under U.S. visa regulations, admitting to illegal drug use can result in denied entry. The Foundation questioned if Harry disclosed this information during his visa application process before moving to the U.S. in 2020, allegations denied by the Trump administration.

In his Kyiv speech, Harry also directly addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging an end to the war.

"No nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing," he said.

Harry framed his visit not as a political gesture but as that of "a soldier, who understands service, as a humanitarian who has seen the human cost of conflict, and as a friend of Ukraine who believes the world must not grow used to this war or numb to its consequences."

His words echoed those of his late mother, Princess Diana, who famously declared during her 1997 Angola visit, "I am not a political figure. I am a humanitarian figure and always have been and always will be."

Palmer gave Harry credit for undertaking the trip amidst the ongoing conflict. "We haven't seen King Charles or Prince William go to Ukraine, so fair play to Harry. His remarks will be celebrated by President Zelenskyy and his aides, and probably be a useful boost for Ukraine at this time," Palmer added.