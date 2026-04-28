First Lady Melania Trump has publicly criticized late-night host Jimmy Kimmel following a parody he performed ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, calling his remarks "hateful" and harmful.

In a post shared on X on April 27, Melania responded directly to Kimmel's monologue. "Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country," she wrote.

"His monologue about my family isn't comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America." She added that figures like Kimmel should not be allowed to "spread hate" on television.

The reaction came after Kimmel mocked the First Lady during an April 23 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," where he staged a parody of the upcoming dinner.

While pretending to host the event, Kimmel joked, "Our first lady Melania is here... Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." The comment quickly drew attention online and sparked backlash.

According to the NY Post, Melania also criticized ABC, the network that airs Kimmel's show, accusing it of protecting the comedian.

"A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him," she wrote. "Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand."

Just two days prior to the shooting, ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel disgustingly called first lady Melania Trump an expectant widow’ — Leavitt



‘Who in their right minds says a wife would be GLOWING over the POTENTIAL MURDER of her beloved husband? pic.twitter.com/VXay9p0afO — GBX (@GBX_Press) April 27, 2026

Donald Trump Speaks Out After WHCD Scare

The controversy gained more weight after a serious incident occurred during the dinner on April 25 at the Washington Hilton Hotel. A gunman opened fire at the event but was quickly apprehended. All attendees, including President Donald Trump and the First Lady, were reported safe.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Donald Trump addressed the situation and expressed concern for his wife.

"I want to thank the first lady, that was a rather traumatic experience for her," he said, adding that the country should not allow violence to disrupt public events, US Magazine reported.

Support for Melania's criticism also appeared online. Meghan McCain shared her frustration with Kimmel's remarks, writing that she was "deeply sick" of the kind of tone used in his monologue.

This is not the first time Kimmel has faced backlash. In 2025, his show was briefly suspended after controversial comments about the death of political figure Charlie Kirk. At the time, Kimmel said he did not intend to make light of a serious situation, stating, "I don't think there's anything funny about it."