Crissy Froyd has spoken out after her contract with USA Today was terminated, making it clear she does not regret her public comments about fellow NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

In a statement released Thursday, Froyd said she stands by everything she said, even after losing her job.

"I want to say firstly that I do not regret anything that I said and that I stand behind the fact it is all indeed true," Froyd said. Her remarks come just hours after USA Today confirmed her dismissal, citing concerns over her social media activity.

Froyd, who had worked with the outlet for nearly a decade, described the situation as deeply emotional.

"I want to thank USA TODAY SMG for the incredible run I had there for about half of my life," she said, adding that the end of her contract was difficult to accept, PageSix reported.

The controversy began earlier this week when Froyd reacted online to Russini's resignation from The Athletic.

Russini stepped down after photos surfaced showing her holding hands and hugging New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at a resort in Arizona. Both Russini and Vrabel, who are married to other people, have denied any wrongdoing and said they are just friends.

Crissy Froyd doubles down on Dianna Russini criticism after being fired from USA Today: ‘It is all indeed true’ https://t.co/tVaicRYaLn pic.twitter.com/JIQGzcBNYV — Page Six (@PageSix) April 17, 2026

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Crissy Froyd Breaks Silence, Says She Has 'No Regrets'

According to Daily Mail, Froyd responded strongly to Russini's exit, writing, "We know who you really are and what you've been up to for years," and accusing her of harming the credibility of women in sports.

She later doubled down on those claims, saying she would "never say anything [she] didn't stand behind," even knowing the possible consequences.

USA Today took a different view. In an internal message, the company warned Froyd that her comments were being tied to the publication and described the claims as unverified. The outlet said her statements did not reflect its standards of professionalism or ethics.

Despite this, Froyd questioned why a column by colleague Nancy Armour criticizing Russini was allowed, while her own remarks led to termination. She called the situation "incredibly interesting," noting she posted as an independent contractor on her personal account.

Froyd also encouraged others to speak up, even when it is risky. "Do not be afraid to potentially martyr yourself for the right causes," she said. "I put myself out there in some respects in a way that was highly uncomfortable to me, but I thought it was worth doing."