Erika Kirk canceled a Turning Point USA speaking event featuring Vice President JD Vance after receiving what organizers described as serious threats. JD Vance stepped in as tension surrounding the appearance escalated.

According to The Mirror, a spokesperson for the organization said Kirk was unable to attend due to security concerns linked to recent threats.

Andrew Kolvet addressed attendees from the stage in Kirk's place. "I'm on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk. That's right, because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction," Kolvet said.

"It's a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country, but it underscores a larger point that she has received a lot of attacks from some surprising places," he added.

The event in Athens, Georgia, proceeded with heightened security as attendees gathered to hear from Vice President JD Vance, who had recently returned from an overseas trip to Hungary.

A senior official described internal concerns about whether the event would proceed as planned amid uncertainty over Kirk's participation.

Vice President JD Vance later told the audience he initially considered whether the appearance might be canceled.

"I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come. And she was very worried about it. And I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously these guys do a very good job. And I said, You know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family. I'm sure Andrew will fill in, and let's go and make this an amazing event," Vance said.

As per AP News, Kirk has been a prominent figure within Turning Point USA since taking over leadership following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

Earlier remarks by Kirk highlighted her political alignment and support for Vance during a prior event. "We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible," she said at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix.

Kirk's rise to CEO followed the killing of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who founded the conservative youth organization in 2012 and was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 last year.

The organization has since continued its campus outreach efforts across the country, often drawing large crowds and controversy at university events.

The incident highlights rising security concerns around campus political events featuring high-profile conservative figures, as organizers continue to coordinate with law enforcement for future appearances in Athens, Georgia.