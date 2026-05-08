Stephen Colbert is opening up about the message he sent Byron Allen after learning CBS would replace "The Late Show" with Allen's comedy series "Comics Unleashed."

In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert published May 7, the longtime late-night host shared that he personally congratulated Byron Allen after hearing the news about the network's programming change.

"When I found out, I wrote him the next morning," Colbert said. "I said, 'Hey, congrats. I heard you got the time. Good for you. Wouldn't it be lovely if you could drop Mr. Carson a note?'"

According to ENews, Colbert's joke referenced Allen's historic appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1979.

At just 18 years old, Allen became the youngest comedian to perform on the famous program hosted by Johnny Carson.

The 61-year-old host said he has gotten to know Allen over the past year and spoke warmly about him during the interview.

"God bless him. I know Byron," Colbert said. "We got to know each other last year, actually. He's fascinating."

Stephen Colbert Reacts to CBS Replacement for The Late Show https://t.co/L1FEZpYcwj — E! News (@enews) May 7, 2026

Stephen Colbert Breaks Silence

CBS confirmed earlier this year that "Comics Unleashed" would take over the 11:35 p.m. slot immediately after "The Late Show" aired its finale on May 21.

The network previously explained that ending the long-running late-night franchise was a financial decision as traditional late-night television continues to face challenges.

Even though another comedy program will replace his show, Colbert made it clear he is not focused on what comes next for the network.

"It's none of my business," he said when asked about CBS moving away from a traditional late-night format, USA Today reported.

Colbert admitted he was surprised when he first learned the show would end after more than three decades on air. He has hosted "The Late Show" since 2015, taking over from David Letterman.

As his final episodes approach, Colbert also reflected on the uncertain future of late-night television and what it could mean for hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon.

"I don't know what it's going to be," Colbert admitted. "But one night I'll turn on the TV and probably no one will be there."

Still, he said he hopes audiences remember "The Late Show" for one simple reason: laughter.

"I want to be remembered as a comedy show," Colbert shared. "We harvest laughter for a living, and ultimately that's the thing I want more than anything else. I just want to make the audience laugh."