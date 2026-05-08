Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is under fire for making false claims about the use of a drug called ivermectin, normally prescribed to eliminate parasitic worms from farm animals, for the treatment of hantavirus infection. Hantavirus has been making headlines due to an outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.

A report from Radar Online said that Greene is known for promoting similar misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, tweeted that those who refused COVID-19 vaccines and instead took "horse paste" (a nickname for ivermectin) developed natural immunity, implying this would protect them against hantavirus as well.

Hantavirus is a RNA virus, and ivermectin should work against it.



Ivermectin blocks RNA viruses from entering the nucleus, inhibits viral replication, disrupts integrity of the viral membrane and can prevent viral replication. — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) May 6, 2026

Health officials in five U.S. states have been monitoring travelers who recently returned from the cruise ship, but no hantavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States to date. The strain involved, known as the Andes virus, is notable for its potential human-to-human transmission, but experts emphasize it differs significantly from the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.

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Infectious disease experts have pushed back hard against Greene's claims that ivermectin works against hantavirus. Dr. Dana Mazo of Tisch Hospital in New York told Forbes that there is no evidence supporting ivermectin as a treatment for hantavirus and warned that spreading such misinformation could hinder public health efforts and cause confusion.

A controversial doctor, Mary Talley Bowden, who was reprimanded by the Texas Medical Board in 2021 for prescribing ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient, initially tweeted in support of ivermectin's supposed antiviral properties against hantavirus. Greene amplified this claim in her social media posts.

Critics quickly condemned Greene's statements on social media platforms, calling the information junk science and warning it could mislead vulnerable populations.

Public health authorities continue to advise vigilance but caution against panic. Dr. Sukrut Dwivedi of Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center told USA TODAY that the overall risk to the public remains low and that there is no evidence of sustained hantavirus spread in the United States.

At a recent World Health Organization briefing, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove clarified that hantavirus is not comparable to SARS-CoV-2 and stressed that the current situation does not resemble the onset of a pandemic.

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