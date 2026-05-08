Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was caught in a frightening security incident this week after police arrested a man near his home on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England.

According to the Norfolk Constabulary, officers responded to reports of a man "behaving in an intimidating manner" near the estate on the evening of May 6. Police later arrested the individual on suspicion of a public order offense and possession of an offensive weapon.

Authorities have not revealed the type of weapon allegedly involved. Under UK law, offensive weapons can include items such as knives, truncheons or other objects capable of causing harm. The suspect remains in custody while police continue questioning him.

British media outlets reported that the incident happened while Andrew was walking his dogs near his residence at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

Reports from the Daily Telegraph claimed the man was wearing a ski mask or balaclava and allegedly shouted abuse while moving toward the former royal.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after reports that the former Prince Andrew was threatened by a masked man while walking dogs near his home. https://t.co/mqDrU30qmn pic.twitter.com/oPAKqPj3Su — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) May 7, 2026

Police Detain Armed Suspect Near Andrew's Estate

According to the outlet, Andrew was accompanied by a private security guard at the time. The pair reportedly hurried back to their vehicle and drove away from the area after the confrontation.

According to ENews, the police confirmed officers were called to Wolferton, a village close to Sandringham, shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time.

"Officers attended," the force said in a statement, adding that the suspect was later taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The incident comes during an already difficult period for Andrew, who has faced ongoing public scrutiny in recent months.

Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, relocated to the king's private Sandringham estate earlier this year after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor. His move followed renewed controversy linked to his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this year, Andrew was questioned by authorities on suspicion of misconduct in public office connected to his former role as a British trade envoy. He has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.

King Charles previously addressed the investigation in a public statement, saying, "The law must take its course."

The monarch also stressed that authorities would receive the royal family's "full and wholehearted support and co-operation" during the ongoing process.