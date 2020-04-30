COVID-19 Treatment? Chris Cuomo's Wife Defends Use Of Clorox Baths!

Chris Cuomo recently revealed that his wife Cristina Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, while they received plenty of support and symphaty, a lot of people also raised their eyebrows for Mrs. Cuomo's controversial treatment for the dreaded disease.

Out Of The Traditional

Cristina Cuomo made headlines when people reacted to her blog post, wherein she wrote an in-depth narrative of her battle against the coronavirus and the holistic treatments that she claimed helped her regain back full health.

She provided an outline of the specific treatments she did for herself. It included taking different vitamins and herbs, minerals, and a "bleach bath" -- as recommended by health professionals from the Mayo Clinic.

"These doctors recommend a bathtub filled with 80 gallons of water to add 2 ounces of sodium hypochlorite in the form of Clorox, as a type of homeopathic bath," Cristina wrote.

She added that her doctor told her that "there is no danger" in doing the detox treatment.

Her post received several criticisms, but Cuomo stood her ground. She believed that sitting in a tub of Clorox was a healthy alternative to other forms of medical treatment.

"We are all trying to find tools to help beat this. The fact is, there are no standardized treatments for this virus," she said.

Mrs. Cuomo furthered that she wrote everything in her blog to hopefully help those who do not have access to traditional medications.

"My hope is to share information about alternatives that many might not have access to and are interested in hearing about," Cristina shared.

She also explained that turned to such alternative medication because she wanted to give herself a fighting chance for survival against COVID-19.

Fighting For Her Life

Cristina, the brilliant mind behind the blog "The Purist," reflected on the healing process her body went through. She founded the blog in 2017 and has since shared her insights about homeopathic treatments.

The Cumo matriarch tested positive for the coronavirus early this April and has since committed herself to only using natural remedies on her road to recovery.

"I am aware that what I am about to talk about are remedies for people who are already in a privileged situation - we have a roof over our head, enough food to eat and clean drinking water, and not everyone has that," Cristina wrote. Her blog post has already been amended after receiving negative comments for the earlier content she posted.

Furthermore, she emphasized that her treatment for the coronavirus was quite different from what her husband received.

"Many of the treatments that I relied on are actually cheaper than conventional medicine, such as the broth of cayenne pepper, ginger, and garlic or the lemon and ginger tea or vitamin C," Cristina added.

The New York City native opened up about the strengths of getting homeopathic treatment. She said it was about "strengthening the immune system" to help the body "manage the symptoms" in its own way instead of getting traditional Western medicines.

"Once you commit to managing this lifestyle, it's actually the easiest and least expensive way to manage health," she wrote.

Cristina Cuomo also emphasized that what she is doing is not elitist at all. "Sharing new knowledge is not elitist, it's revolutionary."

Moroever, she pointed out that she only sought alternative medication because COVID-19 didn't have a cure yet. She also admitted, however, that natural remedies shouldn't be used "without consulting a doctor or naturopath."

