Britney Spears brought the stripped back picture of herself to Instagram to show it to her fans. She appears so odd that some people are sure that it's not her.

On her social networking profile, the 38-year-old pop sensation shared a collection of photos without luxury clothes, bouncy blonde blow-dry, and full lipstick.

"Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis," Spears wrote. However, her disparity in beauty was too large for some viewers.

"Am i the only one who thinks this is NOT Britney!?!?," one user wrote. Another insisted the person in the photo is "not Britney." One fan pointed out Britney Spear's mouth, saying her lips looked utterly different. "This is definitely a different person posing as Britney," the follower added. Her toned-down look did not last long. In a follow-up Instagram post, Spears posted a rhinestone-embellished dress and her signature makeup look with herself.

Lately, Spears' Instagram has been under scrutiny. The material was labeled "scary" by screenwriter Kelly Oxford, and Spears's pal, Sam Asghari, clapped back.

"What's so scary about the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think," he wrote.

What happened to #FreeBritney?

The photo comes after Spears eventually discussed the long-running #FreeBritney campaign last month, through her lawyer.

As the star's court proceedings for her 12-year conservatorship begin, Britney Spears' lawyer said she herself vehemently condemns her father's attempt to retain her legal battle.

Recently, Spears announced her intention to see her father replaced as supreme conservator. Her sister, Jamie Lynn, urged the court to allow Fidelity Financial Management's selection to consult on her finances.

Britney's lawyer said that Jamie has a valid reason and even predictable result to aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years. The move is to minimise the amount of information made available to the public.

Britney herself, according to her counsel, "vehemently opposed" to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret.

The lawyer said that Britney Spears "welcomes and accepts the knowledgeable assistance of her many followers."

The conservatorship, recognized as legal guardianship in other nations, has been in effect for the past 12 years. It governs the artist's legal and professional life, under the guidance of a conservator, who was mainly her father, Jamie Spears, in her situation.

It was announced after the conservatorship was expanded last month that the singer's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was appointed the trustee of the "SJB Revocable Trust."

According to court records, it was initially set up to safeguard the pop star and her children's assets. Her sister had allegedly called for the transfer of Spears' trust, since she is the trustee.

