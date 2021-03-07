‘The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals True Feelings About Season 2

Fresh from her win from Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress, Anya Taylor-Joy was asked backstage via Zoom how she feels about the fans' demands to a second season of "The Queen's Gambit."

The 24-year-old Argentine-British revealed, "It is obviously incredibly flattering that people want to spend more time with characters that we care so much about and that we poured so much love into."

He added, "But we did intend it to be a limited series, so we were all quite surprised when people started asking for Season 2. That being said, never say never."

"The Queen's Gambit" follows chess champion Beth Harmon through several trials and triumphs of athletic stardom and the life of a successful female star in the 1950s and 60s.

The hit Netflix limited series was a hit among audiences and critics that it brought in millions of streams on the platform.

Naturally, the fans are wanting more. However, the novel where the show is based doesn't have a sequel.

In an interview with Town & Country, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that the final episode of "The Queen's Gambit" felt like "a beautiful note to end the show."

She even urged fans to imagine what happens next to Beth Harmon, similar to how her character plays chess in her mind on the ceilings.

However, she did reveal that if there were a season two for the show, "It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that's sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down."

Will There Be A Season 2 of 'The Queen's Gambit?"

The cast is considering returning for more.

Aside from Anya, Harry Melling, who plays Harry Beltik, told Town & Country that he's also interested in returning.

"The place we end in the limited series is the place we end in the book."

But the former "Harry Potter" child star doesn't know if it's possible to have another one.

However, "stranger things have happened," he said.

Additionally, creators of "The Queen's Gambit" are reportedly happy with where and how they left things.

Writer and director Scott Frank told Entertainment Weekly that creating the show was the best experience in his 30+ year career.

"It's the first time I'm willing to admit just how happy I am. Normally I'm afraid ever to say that."

And just like Anya Taylor-Joy, executive producer William Horberg also suggested fans should imagine what comes next for Beth Harmon after the end of "The Queen's Gambit" on Netflix.

