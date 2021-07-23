It's a new day in the "werk room," and the girls are fighting to get the top spot of the week for them to earn a cash tip and finally get a major challenge win.

The first part of the episode revealed that Jan and Scarlett Envy were tied among the queens' votes and they were shocked because if Ginger Minj didn't win the lipsync last week, both of them would've gone home.

For this week's maxi challenge, the queens were assigned to star in their spoof version of "American Horror Story."

Ginger Minj struggled to get the role she wanted again as she's head to head against Kylie Sonique Love; in the end, the latter took the part, and Minj went on to play a stylish girl.

Kylie had a hard time acting during the challenge to the point that the judge, Michelle Visage, stood up and showed her how to do it.

Kylie is a soft-spoken queen making it difficult for her to show her personality. This was also the main problem last week when her group ended up at the bottom after not giving their best in the "Pink Table Talk" challenge.

READ NOW: Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi Arrested: Rappers Involved In Violent Gang Wars in Big Trouble?

Kylie Sonique Love Wins, One Queen Eliminated

After parading their gorgeous "goth-inspired" outfits on the runway, Kylie Sonique Love was named the top all-star of the week, making her decide to send one of the contestants if she wins against the lipsync assassin.

This is her first time ever winning a challenge since she competed and got eliminated from season 2, which aired more than a decade ago.

Ra'Jah O'Hara and her season 11 sister, A'Keria C. Davenport, are the bottom two all-stars of the week. It has been an emotional ride because they are close friends in and out of the show.

However, this is the third time A'Keria being at the bottom, Ra'Jah on the other hand, has one win under her belt and her first time to get the chop.

no bc im crying they set manila up by making her lipsync against THE kylie sonique love pic.twitter.com/jrcMcK9Z6g — layal //as6 spoilers (@fairyrih) July 22, 2021

This week's assassin is drag race legend Manila Luzon, who competed on season 3, all-stars 1 and 4. After splits and stunts, Kylie Sonique Love ultimately won the episode with a $10,000 cash tip giving her the power to send A'Keria home.

Fans React

Following the episode, "All Stars 6" became the number one trend on Twitter, and fans can't help to preach Kylie this week.

"KYLIE. SONIQUE. LOVE. B*tch killed this episode. And that lip sync? Guuurrrrl EVERYTHING!!" one fan wrote.

"i would like to thank the universe for putting the icon miss kylie sonique love on earth to slay us all with her beauty." one tweeted.

READ ALSO: Brad Pitt Infuriates Angelina Jolie with 'Disastrous' Parenting Style That Got All Nannies Fired? [Report]