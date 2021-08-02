Gabrielle Egan, popularly known as Jenelle Evans' co-host in the "Girl S***' podcast, was recently arrested in Las Vegas.

Per police report obtained by TMZ, Egan went to Sin City to celebrate her third wedding anniversary with her husband, Cody.

However, instead of having a great time, she was arrested after being uncontrollably wild at the Marquee pool club. She was allegedly screaming at the people in the area. Authorities did not reveal the reason why she was shouting.

Following this, she was asked by security officials of the club to leave the premises as soon as possible after behaving poorly inside. The podcast co-host then allegedly told them "f*** off," and "Why do I have to leave you f****** b****?"

Egan was later detained by security for trespassing. Even though she was under the custody of the Marquee club, she tried to kick a security guard in the testicles; the man was able to dodge her kick.

Moments later, police officials arrived at the venue. When authorities were changing handcuffs, she also allegedly tried to kick the police in the bullocks; the cop was also able to avoid the situation as he was hit in the knee.

READ NOW: Zac Efron Bye! Ex-Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Comes Out of Hiding After Breakup

Egan continued her inappropriate actions as she tried escaping authorities by breaking free and running. When police officers tried to catch her, she allegedly smacked the back of her head to a cop.

While riding the police car on the way to jail, she also allegedly threatened an official that she would stab him.

Egan was charged with "2 counts of battery by a prisoner on a first responder" after causing bodily harm to an officer. and "interference with a public officer by threat."

The outlet did not reveal whether the podcast co-host will appear in court or how much her bond was set.

'Girl Sh***' Podcast

According to Starcasm, Gabrielle Egan is a co-host of the popular podcast "Girl S***" hosted by reality stars Jenelle Eason (Teen Mom 2) and Deavan Clegg (90 Day Fiance: The Other Way)

The show was unveiled earlier this year when the hosts had a grand launch in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Aside from Egan, 16 other influential women also joined the podcast to be a co-host including Jessica Eubanks, Elena Sobovela, Candice Ireland, Ashley Bond, Lauren Perry, Lavenda Monroe, and many more.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II Plays Prank on Unwitting Tourists Who Didn't Recognize Her- Monarch's Sense of Humor Unveiled