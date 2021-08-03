Michael Jai White, popularly known for his role in the 2009 film "Blood and Bone," recently revealed that his son has passed away.

The actor gets candid when he spoke to Vlad TV, where he opened up about the death of his 38-year-old son.

White mentioned that COVID-19 is the reason why he died a few months ago. The actor then explained that his eldest child grew up being surrounded by the "street element," making him try substances. (watch the interview below)

He added that his son was "hustling" on the streets, "He'd come out, go back in, all that type of stuff." The "Black Dynamite" star shared.

Because of drugs, he mentioned that it compromised his son's health, making it hard to fight the virus.

The actor mentioned that he did his best to stop him from having a miserable life, but he stated that he is a grown person and it's up to him if he wants to change.

White revealed that his son's passing wasn't immediate as he stayed in a medical facility, but when he was admitted to the hospital, the actor said, "COVID was waiting for him... That was the knockout blow." (via ET Online)

He didn't name his son, but he revealed that he fathered six children. The actor also added that he had a close bond with him, and they grew up with each other as he had his first child when he was just 15 years old.

White is currently married to Gillian Iliana Waters; he also had five other children in the past. Now, he has stepchildren from his wife's ex in the past.

Michael Jai White's Career

Per IMDb, besides being an actor, Michael Jai White is also a martial artist making him appear in several action films and TV series.

White previously made history for being the first African American to portray a significant comic book character in a film. He'sHe played the character of Al Simmons in the 1997 action movie "Spawn."

He also portrayed the unique role of Jax Briggs in 2011's "Mortal Kombat: Legacy."

One of the memorable roles he played in the past is Mike Tyson in 1995. He currently has 113 film and TV credits.

