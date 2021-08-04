Pete Parada, the drummer of "Offspring," shares heartbreaking news to fans saying that he won't be continuing his role as a band member.

Parada revealed that he had been fired from the rock band because he didn't get his vaccination for COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram profile, as reported by The New York Post, the drummer mentioned that he doesn't have any vendetta with the band following their decision to boot him out.

Parada added that it's mandated in the industry that every member needs to be jabbed, and he's "unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour."

The drummer revealed that he had suffered a syndrome called "Guillain-Barre" throughout his early years, and he doesn't want his condition to be triggered by the vaccine.

According to CDC, the medical condition is rare and only affects a small percentage of the population.

It's an autoimmune disorder that damages the nerves, which causes paralysis in the worst cases.

In addition, Guillain-Barre syndrome isn't curable, but there are ways and treatments to help a person's recovery. (via Mayo Clinic)

Pete Parada An Anti-Vaxxer?

Furthermore, Parada revealed that he's not in favor of the mandated vaccine as he thinks it is not "ethical" or "wise."

He added that it's not fair for the government and corporations to "dictate medical procedures."

Parada concluded that the vaccine could "carry a greater risk" than COVID-19.

Fans Rallied Their Support

Following his announcement, many fans gathered to his comment section to send their love and support to the drummer.

"Wishing you all the best. No one should say you're not safe to be around, are they idiots?" one fan wrote.

"i think you made a great choice Sir. congratulation. I'll keep update for your future music," another fan wrote.

"Thank you for sharing your history with GBS, so many don't understand the fear and side effects associated with it." One commented, saying she also experienced the syndrome in the past.



"Offspring" has not issued a statement regarding Parada's recent post. The drummer did not mention whether his exit from the band is permanent or not.

