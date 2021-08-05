It can be recalled that back in Martin Scorsese claimed that Marvel films are "not cinema." It was a criticism that the "Suicide Squad" filmmaker James Gunn could not really forget. He recently brought these infamous comments to the spotlight back up.

James Gunn recently appeared on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast show with Josh Horowitz, where they were able to talk about comic book movies. Here, the criticisms made by Martin Scorsese in 2019 were brought up.

During his appearance in the podcast show, Gunn proclaimed that Scorsese "seems awful cynical," because he went against Marvel for the sake of getting attention from the press to boost his movie "The Irishman" in 2019.

"So he's creating his movie in the shadow of the Marvel films," even claiming that Scorsese uses that attention for something where he doesn't get much as he wanted.

James Gunn As Scorsese's Film Lover

Entertainment Weekly even reported that Gunn praised the director and described him as "one of the greatest filmmakers who's ever existed."

Aside from Gunn's love with Scorsese's films, there were many things that the "Suicide Squad" director would agree to his thoughts as Scorsese critiques 2019 superhero films.

This is where Scorsese slammed Marvel and called their movies "theme parks," and "not cinema, it's something else" during the BFI London Film Festival, Scorsese clarified in a New York Times op-ed.

Some very honest thoughts here from James Gunn on defending comic book movies from the likes of Martin Scorsese. Yikes. https://t.co/RUtfz9L6oK pic.twitter.com/d4CKkZeM2w — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) August 4, 2021

As a clear response from Gunn, he also said, "There are a lot of heartless, soulless, spectacle films out there that don't reflect what should be happening. I mean, I can't tell you the amount of times I've talked to film directors before they went in and made a big movie."

The director revealed how him and his co-workers call each other to do something different as they make huge movies, "and then see them just go and just cater to every single studio whim or what's thought of, and just be grossed out, frankly."

As for a conclusion, Gunn sided with a lot of the "Wolf of Wall Street" director's opinions, but at the same time, he said that he was "irritating" as he has not seen any of his movies.

James Gunn Confirms Statement On Twitter

As of Wednesday, the director went on Twitter to repeatedly praise Scorsese's movies but reiterate that he does not support his stance on superhero fare.

"I love & study his films & will continue to love & study his films," Gunn wrote.

Also for the record, Martin Scorsese is probably the world’s greatest living American filmmaker. I love & study his films & will continue to love & study his films. I disagree with him solely on one point: That films based on comic books are innately not cinema, that’s all. 🙏 https://t.co/By9IBe8HAm — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2021



After Scorsese's initial comments in 2019, Gunn tweeted, "Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way."

