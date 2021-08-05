Julia Roberts is undeniably one of the most charming actresses in Hollywood because of her dazzling smile, but this personality could cause a big problem in her marriage. What's the truth behind this?

According to a report published by Woman's Day, Roberts and her long-time husband, Danny Moder, are allegedly feuding and possibly separating because of the actress' flirting tactics with another celebrity.

A source claims that Moder was left "anxious and nervous" after the Oscar-winning actress reunited with her former co-star, Denzel Washington, for a Netflix film titled "Leave the World Behind."

The insider stated that the co-stars had worked together in the past in the 1993 movie "The Pelican Brief," leading them to have a history of "palpable chemistry."

Moder was allegedly worried about the film reunion as the source claims that Roberts could be a "skilled flirt," and she has the power to seduce all the men that she wants using her smile.

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder, Denzel Washington Issue Debunked

Following the report, Gossip Cop debunked the claims that the pair are separating because of Washington.

Per the outlet, the couple has been married since 2002; same with Washington, who's been married to his wife Pauletta Pearson for 27 years now.

In addition, the outlet also stated that Roberts couldn't do such a thing to ruin their marriage, and the story made up by the tabloid doesn't make any sense.

Denzel Washington Reportedly Refused To Kiss Julia Roberts In The Past?

Both Roberts and Washington never failed to show authentic chemistry in the films they star on, but there's one thing the actor refuses to do: kissing.

The outlet mentioned that Washington was rarely involved in an interracial kissing scene in his films, and he did anything he could do to dodge having a passionate moment with Roberts on screen.

Roberts reveals that she did want to kiss the actor, but he refuses to. "Don't I have a pulse? Of course I wanted to kiss Denzel. It was his idea to take the damn scenes out." The actress said. (via Newsweek)

The reason behind this is that Washington didn't want to offend audiences, especially black women.

He was afraid that his experience with the 1989 film "The Mighty Quinn" would come back as his kissing scene with Mimi Rogers was "booed" during the test screening.

