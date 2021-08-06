The man who's allegedly responsible for the heartbreaking death of "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes was recently arrested in New York City.

According to NBC New York, a man Bryan Boyd was captured in the Big Apple on Thursday.

Per NYPD, the 26-year-old alleged suspect was charged with "failing to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of a deadly accident."

There is no further investigation on how long Boyd will remain under the custody of authorities. It was also not stated how much his bond was set.

Lisa Banes' Death

In early reports, the actor was struck by an electric scooter at Manhattan's Upper West Side on June 4, at around 7:30 PM. She was taken to the Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where she reportedly suffered a brain injury.

According to her manager, David Williams, Banes was going to Julliard School where she studied. She was crossing Amsterdam Avenue, near Lincoln Center.

More than a week later, she was pronounced dead at the medical facility. She was 65.

Lisa Bane On Her Way To Dinner Before Death?

According to The Daily Mail UK, the prominent actor was on her way to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, for dinner.

The suspect allegedly crossed the road despite the traffic sign being red. Following this, Banes was hit by his vehicle.

Lisa Banes' Career

Banes spent her early days in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. She was popularly known for her various film and television appearances, such as "Gone Girl" with Ben Affleck. 1988's "Cocktail" along with Tom Cruise and many more.

Celebrities, Fans Mourn Lisa Banes' Passing

Following her sudden death, many fans and colleagues expressed their grief through social media.

"I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes' passing... Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss..." Actor Seth MacFarlane wrote on Twitter.

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends." The actor's representative told Entertainment Tonight, as reported by the outlet mentioned above.

Lisa Bane was survived by her wife, Kathryn Kranhold.

