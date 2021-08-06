As Britney Spears' new team appears stronger and more credible in helping the pop star remove her father from her conservatorship, Jamie Spears refuses to just back down. This time, she accuses none other than Jodi Mongtomery as the one even hinting that the singer is mentally unhinged and needs to be placed in a psychiatric hold.

According to court records acquired by OK! Magazine, Britney's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, called Jamie on July 9 and voiced worry about Britney's mental state, as Jamie Spears accounted.

"Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors," the documents, filed on Friday, August 6, read. "Ms. Montgomery said she was very worried about the direction my daughter was heading in and directly asked for my help to address these issues."

The father aalso claimed in the docs that Montgomery even said that Britney Spears' June 23 bombshell court testimony were mostly false.

"Ms. Montgomery acknowledged that many of my daughter's statements at the last hearing were not true and attributed her statements to the fact that my daughter is 'mentally sick."

If this is true, then Britney Spears just might have a traitor in her midst.

But this is not all. According to the singer's father, it was Montgomery who was very concerned about the singer's recent behavior, safety, and overall health;" so much so that she also thought one of the options for Britney is to be placed on a "5150 psychiatric hold."

The documents claimed that on July 13, 2021, Jamie was contacted by Jodi Mongtomery through email, where she acknowledged their previous call, but at the same tiem, backtracked on most of the details she shared with him about Britney and denied that she expressed a need for Britney to be in 5150.

Jodi Montgomery Reacts

Britney Spears' personal conservator heard about the accusations and fired back at the father.

in a statement obtained by Variety, Montgomery wanted Jamie Spears to stop attacking her and just focus on Britney's health.

"Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks," a part of Montgomery's statement, says. "It does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only - the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears."

What is 5150?

5150 is a California statute that allows for the involuntary, temporary psychiatric commitment of people who are a threat to themselves or others due to mental disease symptoms. It's been used to describe persons who are deemed dangerously unstable or insane.

Actresses alleged to have experienced being placed on 5150 included Mischa Barton and Amanda Bynes.

On her part, Britney never denied that she once was mentally unstable. However, she is contending now that she is no longer mentally ill-prepared to take care of herself. At the same time, she had recounted how abusive her psychiatrist was to her in the past.

